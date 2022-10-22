Protest against Iranian regime draws thousands in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have gathered in Germany’s capital Saturday to show solidarity with antigovernment protesters in Iran. Berlin police estimated that 37,000 people had joined the German demonstration by late Saturday afternoon. The Woman* Life Freedom Collective organized the event to draw attention to ongoing protest movement in Iran that started with the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police. Some demonstrators had come from elsewhere in Germany and other European countries to show their support. Other issues were the focus of separate demonstrations in Berlin. One called for social solidarity in the wake of a potential energy crisis and another advocated a speed limit on Germany’s highways.

