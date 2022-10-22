Turkish state media: Talks to be held on Finland’s NATO bid

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency is reporting that Finnish officials will arrive in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss their country’s bid to join NATO. A delegation from Finland’s Justice Ministry will meet Kasim Cicek, the head of foreign relations at the Turkish Ministry of Justice, Anadolu Agency said Saturday. The talks will focus on the extradition of individuals Turkey regards as terrorists, the report added. NATO member Turkey has threatened to block the membership process for both Finland and Sweden unless they meet its demands. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he had agreed to meet with new Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.