Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job. Current university president Kent Fuch said Monday in a letter to the university community that a protest at a forum where Sasse was taking questions on Oct. 10 made it difficult to hear the Nebraska senator’s responses. Protesters were banging their fists on windows, walls and furniture. Sasse has drawn criticism for his opposition to same-sex marriage and his stance on other LBGTQ issues.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.