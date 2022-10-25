Riverside County’s crop values decline slightly in 2021

Riverside County's agricultural sector contracted last year, declining 1% in value, though some commodities remained robust, according to a report furnished to the Board of Supervisors today.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board received and filed Agricultural Commissioner Ruben Arroyo's "2021 Agricultural Production Report," the highlight of which was the $12.32 million slide in aggregate crop values.

The agricultural base countywide was valued at $1.40 billion last year, compared to $1.42 billion in 2020, which boasted the greatest commodity values of the last five years.

"Using historical economic values, the total agricultural contribution to Riverside County's economy is approximately $3.9 billion," Arroyo said.

He pointed out tree and vine crops, vegetable crops and field and seed stocks declined year-to-year.

The best performer in percentage terms was nursery stock, which includes Christmas trees, ornamental shrubs, cut flowers and plants. The countywide value of nursery stock increased 8%, and total production amounted to $267.54 million, according to the report.

Despite their decline in value, vegetables continued to remain the dominant crop, netting $324.89 million in 2021, as opposed to $334.43 million in 2020. Broccoli, lettuce, artichokes and corn held the highest values.

Though Riverside County, particularly the western half, has its roots in citrus production, the total value for citrus in 2021 was only $127.47 million, ranking behind trees and vines, milk and livestock and poultry.

The 2020 value of citrus crops was $126.56 million, according to the report.

Total land set aside for citrus cultivation last year was roughly 19,400 acres. Among the leading citrus products were lemons, mandarins and ruby grapefruit.

The smallest crop countywide was aqua-culture, valued at $4.87 million in 2021, compared to $4.59 million the year before.

Catfish and Tilapia were the main farm-raised fish in that category within Riverside County.