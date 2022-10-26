SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs

A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes.

The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange.

Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one driver was trapped in the wreckage for some time.

The CHP reported one person had suffered major injuries and one had minor injuries.

The number 2, 3, and 4 eastbound traffic lanes were closed to traffic as crews cleaned up and worked to clear the big rigs from the roadway. Westbound freeway lanes were at full speed and not impacted by the collisions. The 1 and 2 lanes were reopened to traffic, but the two slow lanes remained closed as of 7:15 a.m.

Capture of traffic backup as of 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

