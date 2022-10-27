3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police said they were investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left three men injured.

Officers were called to Arroyo Drive at 12:45 a.m.

They confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the injuries suffered were considered non-life-threatening.

There was no immediate word on the injured men's conditions or if police had any suspect descriptions.

