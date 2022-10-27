Skip to Content
3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police said they were investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left three men injured.

Officers were called to Arroyo Drive at 12:45 a.m. 

They confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the injuries suffered were considered non-life-threatening. 

There was no immediate word on the injured men's conditions or if police had any suspect descriptions. 

We have a crew on the scene in Desert Hot Springs gathering new information. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

