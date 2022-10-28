Airbus 3rd-quarter earnings grow despite supply chain woes

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Airbus has reported that earnings grew in the third quarter and revenue is up through the first nine months of 2022 as it benefited from a strong U.S. dollar despite supply chain issues. The France-based company said Friday that delivered 437 commercial aircraft so far this year and is maintaining its outlook to deliver about 700 through the end of 2022. CEO Guillaume Faury cited a “complex operating environment” tied to a fragile supply chain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, energy supply issues and tight labor markets. However, profit surged 64% in the July-September period, to 634 million euros over a year earlier.

