Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties. The outline of the terms was released Friday. The proposed agreement is still subject to final approval by the State Corporation Commission. Dominion wants to build a 176-turbine wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach. Regulators approved the project in August, but they included a consumer protection provision the company has said threatens to kill it. If approved, Friday’s agreement would allow the project to advance.

