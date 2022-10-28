One dead after vehicle rolls down a 100-foot precipice on HWY 74 east of Anza

A motorist was killed today in a rollover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza.

The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the car went out of control and veered off of the roadway, rolling down a 100-foot precipice. No other details were available.

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within 20 minutes and found the motorist laying a short distance from the car, gravely injured. The victim, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene moments later.

Firefighters received information that there might have been another occupant of the vehicle, possibly a toddler, and a search was initiated amid fears that the child also had been ejected. However, officials said no other victims were located.

The CHP shut down the westbound side of the highway for public safety and to conduct a preliminary investigation.

As of 4 p.m., the closure remained in effect but was expected to be lifted before nightfall.