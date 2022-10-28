World Series: Phillies stun Astros in extras, lead 1-0

J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, Philadelphia became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game. Zack Wheeler can put the Phillies ahead 2-0 in the Series with a win Saturday night against Houston’s Framber Valdez. Wheeler was 12-7 with a 2.82 ERA for the Phillies this year, missing time between Aug. 20 and Sept. 21 with right forearm tendinitis.

