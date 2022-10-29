17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia says four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the newcomers could face “law enforcement action” if a counterterrorism investigation team of police and security officers found evidence of any offense. Eight offspring of two slain Australian Islamic State fighters returned to Australia in 2019. Opposition home affairs spokesperson Karen Andrews called on the government to explain what steps had been taken to ensure the wider Australian community would be safe from the potentially radicalized arrivals.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.