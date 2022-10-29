Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday for the kidnapping of a juvenile.

Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m.

Deputies followed the vehicle, which stopped in the 67000 block of Highway 111.

They learned that the vehicle was occupied by an adult male, the driver, and a juvenile.

The driver was uncooperative and refused to step out of the vehicle. Deputies were on the scene negotiating with the man.

The child was eventually released and authorities arrested the suspect shortly after 7 p.m.

