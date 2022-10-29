Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says many victims of a huge mudslide in a southern coastal village had thought a tsunami was approaching and ran to higher ground at the foot of a mountain and were instead hit by a boulder-laden mudslide set off by torrential rains from Tropical Storm Nalgae. At least 18 bodies have been dug out by rescuers in the muddy mound that now covers much of Kusiong village in Maguindanao province, among the hardest-hit by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which blew out of the northwestern Philippines on Sunday. Officials fear 80 to 100 more people, including entire families, may have been buried by the mudslide in Kusiong, according to Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a Muslim autonomous region run by former separatist guerrillas.

