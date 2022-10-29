Powerball draws $825M jackpot numbers, players await result

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot stood at an estimated $825 million grand prize during Saturday night’s draw, but it was not immediately known if there was a winner. The winning numbers announced at 11 p.m. Saturday were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23. The $825 million estimated jackpot is the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. Powerball says strong ticket sales pushed the estimate up from $800 million on Friday. If there is no winner, the next drawing could have an even bigger prize. It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and won the lottery game’s top prize, thanks to Powerball’s long odds of one in 292.2 million.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.