Residents evacuated in San Jacinto over pool chemical smell

A strong pool chemical smell is forcing some residents in San Jacinta to have to evacuate.

The residents of the neighborhood remained under evacuation orders and warnings tonight as firefighters and hazardous materials experts evaluate a leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container that emitted a strong smell.

At 6:30 p.m., the Riverside County Fire Department tweeted:

"Firefighters and the HAZMAT team are continuing to mitigate the incident. The HAZMAT team has made entry to the container and are assessing the removal of the chemicals. All evacuation orders and warnings remain in place."

At 2:21 a.m., a strong chemical odor was reported in the 800 block of Shaver Street, fire officials reported. Firefighters located pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container. A hazardous materials team and cleanup crews were sent to the scene.

At about 8 a.m., an evacuation order was issued for homes east of Hewitt Street, south of Seventh Avenue, north of Shaver Street and west of Camino Los Banos. A care and reception center was established at San Jacinto High School at 500 Idyllwild Drive, Cal Fire officials said.

At around 10:20 a.m., an evacuation warning was issued for the area south of Main Street, west of San Jacinto Avenue, north of Esplanade and east of Ramona Expressway.

City News Service, Inc.

