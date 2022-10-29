World Series: Phillies, Astros tied 1-1 headed to Philly

The World Series takes a day off Sunday as the Phillies and Astros travel to Philadelphia, with Game 3 on tap for Monday night. The Series is tied at a win apiece after Houston’s Framber Valdez carved up Philly with his curveball in Game 2, preserving an early five-run lead in a 5-2 victory. Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez all doubled as Houston took a two-run advantage four pitches in against Zack Wheeler. A throwing error by shortstop Edmundo Sosa allowed another run in the first, and Alex Bregman added a two-run homer in the fifth.

By The Associated Press

