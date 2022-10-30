Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 8:40 AM

2 people found dead after mobile home fire in Arizona town

DEWEY, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead after a mobile home fire in the north-central town of Dewey, according to authorities.

Central Arizona Fire officials said the home in the Village of Lynx Creek was fully involved in flames when the first engine arrived on the scene Saturday.

The fire was quickly knocked down and the bodies were found later.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The names of the two people who died weren’t immediately released.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content