In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions

SAINTES-MARIE DE LA MER, France (AP) — For centuries people in southern France have observed Camarguaise bull festivities in the Rhone delta, where the Rhone river and the Mediterranean sea meet. But now the tradition is under threat by rising sea levels, heat waves and droughts which are making water sources salty and lands infertile, leaving bull-herders to rethink their livelihoods. Scientists in the region say the Camarague risks losing both its economic and cultural worth as well as its natural beauty if interventions aren’t taken to help curb climate change. Top climate experts around the world say sea levels will continue to rise and that drastic action is needed to stop making the problem worse.

