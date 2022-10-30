Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs

UPDATE October 31st : Palm Springs police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Palm Springs, near a shopping center on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road.

According to Palm Springs Police, after following up on leads, they determined that the 3 victims verbally argued with 2 other men. The argument escalated into a physical altercation, and one suspect reportedly shot at the 3 victims. As the victims were fleeing the scene, the second suspect shot the victims. Both suspect then left the scene in separate vehicles.

Later Sunday Afternoon, Palm Springs Police Detectives were able to locate one of the suspects with the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and was taken into custody during a traffic stop near Fred Waring and Jefferson Drive. The 2nd suspect was later identified and negotiated his surrender and was arrested in Mecca.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The pair are expected to be facing charges later this week from the District Attorney's Office.



(Original Story)

Residents are concerned after three people were shot at shopping center at the 5600 block of East Ramon Road.

Palm Springs Police officers identified three victims early Sunday morning and transported them to a nearby hospital where one of them died shortly after.

Omie Bergquest has lived in Palm Springs for over a decade and is worried about rising crime in that shopping center.

"I just am really concerned, you know, I think about, my loved ones in the area, think about all the kids that after their sporting events, they might go out late and get a bite," says Bergquest.

Palm Springs Police say the shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Officers then located three victims in the parking lot of the shopping center.

In January, police say a fight broke out in this parking lot which led to the death of one man. You can read that full story here.

Lt. Gustavo Araiza with the Palm Springs Police Department says the incident is not directly related to the nearby businesses.

"When you have establishments that are open late night, and people were out, you know, pursuing festivities or out partying, they have these runnings with other individuals and in some cases, they might be under the influence. Whether it be alcohol or something else. But a lot of times what may be a general confrontation leads to something more extreme," says Lt. Araiza.

News Channel 3 was able to hear from a spokesperson with Raising Canes who shared the following about the incident.

"We were devastated to hear about what happened last night in the parking lot of our Restaurant. Customer and Crewmember safety is our top priority, that’s why the Restaurant will remain closed today and security has been reinstated. Security will remain at the restaurant when we open for business tomorrow, and in the coming weeks.”

Palm Springs Police Department detectives are actively investigating this incident. The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Bureau will also be assisting with the investigation.

The department is seeking information from anyone who witnessed or has information related to this incident. Those with information can contact Detective Juan Jimenez at 760-323-8136. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.