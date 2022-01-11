Police confirm murder investigation underway outside local restaurant

Palm Springs Police were on the scene of what they say was a murder committed outside a fast-food restaurant on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the front of Raising Cane's at 1:21 a.m.

A police spokesperson said initial information was very limited. He said there was a male victim who had yet to be identified.

There was no word on a suspect.

