today at 4:40 AM
Published 4:38 AM

Police confirm murder investigation underway outside local restaurant

KESQ

Palm Springs Police were on the scene of what they say was a murder committed outside a fast-food restaurant on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road early Tuesday morning. 

Officers were called to the front of Raising Cane's at 1:21 a.m.  

A police spokesperson said initial information was very limited. He said there was a male victim who had yet to be identified. 

There was no word on a suspect. 

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing live breaking news coverage and reports from the scene on air from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Jeff Stahl

