Poland looks to SKorea to build nuclear power plant
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has chosen South Korea as its partner to build its second planned nuclear power plant. The decision announced Monday comes days after Poland selected the U.S. and Westinghouse to build the first one. The central European nation’s plans for two nuclear power plants are part of an effort to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence. Officials from the Polish and South Korean governments as well as energy copanies signed a memorandum of understanding in Seoul to cooperate on construction of the plant in Patnow in southwestern Poland, some 230 kilometers (140 miles) from Warsaw.