Palm Springs approves $250K Turf Rebate Program; Residents encouraged to participate

The Palm Springs City Council approved a $250,000 turf rebate program. It's part of continued efforts to encourage water conservation during the current statewide drought.

Palm Springs will be matching the Desert Water Agency’s (DWA) $3 per square foot turf removal rebate up to $5,000 per project. The combined $6 per square foot incentive will be available to residences and

HOAs for grass removal.

Projects receiving a City match will be required to minimize their use of artificial turf.

In addition, low-income residents who live in disadvantaged communities may be eligible for additional incentive funding to help offset the cost of converting from grass to water-wise landscaping.

“We thank Desert Water Agency for partnering with the City to accelerate essential water wise landscaping as we move forward with necessary conservation efforts,” said Mayor Lisa Middleton. “The City of Palm Springs is committed to supporting our residents minimize their water usage during this severe drought.”

“We’re grateful to the City of Palm Springs for grass removal funding to help us work with more residents and HOAs,” said DWA Board President Kristin Bloomer. “Removing grass is the best thing property owners can do to reduce their water footprint. These projects help our community become more

sustainable.”

The City and DWA are targeting Dec. 1 to launch the joint program.

More information will be posted at dwa.org/city and at yoursustainablecity.com