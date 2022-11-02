Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Highway 111 in Indio

The Indio Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that led to a portion of Highway 111 being shut down Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 111 and Granada Drive at around 7:13 p.m.

Ben Guitron on the Indio Police Department said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police added that there is no crosswalk in that portion of the street.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Highway 111 between Clinton Street and Monroe Street as the roadway will be closed due to an ongoing investigation. Guitron said the roadway will remain closed until at least 2 a.m.

