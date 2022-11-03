Palm Springs gearing up to celebrate Pride this weekend with the unveiling of the ‘Arenas District’ and more

As Palm Springs gears up to celebrate Pride this weekend, the city hosted two events Thursday morning to help kick off the highly anticipated event.

Desert Regional Medical Center unveiled their huge rainbow flag over their iconic 'El Mirador' Tower.

Richard Ramhoff, Desert Regional Medical Center spokesperson says, "We're proud to fly this flag. We've been doing it for more than a decade. It started as just a couple of administrators coming together and tossing the flag over to show our pride and now it's grown into what's really become a community event to kick off Pride weekend people.”

Just a few miles away, the City of Palm Springs recognized the strip along Arenas Road between Indian Canyon Drive and Calle Encilla as the 'Arenas District.'

Bella Da Ball, Palm Springs Pride Host describes the 'Arenas District' as, "the hotspot of the area."

Tommy Young has been visiting Palm Springs for more than three decades and has seen the area grow over the years.

"It was just little dots around. A little bar here, a cigarette shop down there and all of a sudden you come into this area now and it's it's amazing. Absolutely amazing," says Young.

A group of business owners in the area teamed up four years ago to work alongside the City of Palm Springs and create the 'Arenas District.'

Blackbook owner, Dean Lavine says, "For us it is all about community. We're a nightlife district but we're also more of a home for everybody."

With the help of the city, they've been able to add more businesses, beautify the street and host several events.

Mayor Lisa Middleton says the city's population is expected to come close to tripling this weekend.

"It will be individuals coming from all over the country who want to be a part of a pride celebration, who appreciate the opportunity to be in a community like Palm Springs where the LGBTQ plus community is celebrated," says Mayor Middleton.

As for what's next for what's to come at the 'Arenas District' at today's unveiling it was announced several new businesses will be coming to the street, along with several new events.

You can find more information on this year's Palm Spring's Pride by clicking here to access a digital magazine. There you can find an event's map and a full list of event times and locations.