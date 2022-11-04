Cathedral City resident will appear in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Cathedral City resident Janeshia Adams-Ginyard will be playing Nomble in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her character's name means "beauty."

In the film, Adams-Ginyard is a member of the Dora Milaje; they are the women warriors of Wakanda. "It's a continuation of my character from the first Black Panther," said Adams-Ginyard. "I'm identified with the black facial tattoo placed vertically over the right eye and down the cheek.

"My name was introduced in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," said Adams-Ginyard.

"For the first one, I had no idea what to expect," said Adams-Ginyard. She "Trained in bo staff 8 hours a day. And that made for an easy transition on camera with spears." Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, leads the women warriors in the film. The Dora Milaje women warriors are in shape in the Black Panther's comic and film. "But we upped the ante with running a mile every morning and then trained outside," said Adams-Ginyard. "It was almost like a boot camp."

Adams - Ginyard played Nomble in the first Black Panther and was also the stunt double for Danai Gurira. "I stunt Doubled for Danai Gurira again in Avengers End Game and Infinity War," said Adams-Ginyard. "And then back to NOMBLE in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. I was also Teyonnah Paris's stunt double in WandaVision." She is no stranger to the Marvel Universe.

From Janeshia Adams-Ginyard's Bio:

On July 13, 2021, it was announced that Janeshia was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the new category of Outstanding Stunt Performance for her work on the HBO series Lovecraft Country. And on November 10, 2021, she became a Member of the SAG-AFTRA National Stunt Committee."

When she is not stunt-doubling and acting in films, she is singing karaoke at the AMP Sports Lounge in Cathedral City.

The Desert Sands Unified School District's African American Parent Advisory Committee is hosting a showing of the film Saturday, November 12, 2022. Contact Marla at 442-274-9997 for tickets.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a highly anticipated film. The two-hour and forty-one-minute film premieres Friday, November 11, 2022