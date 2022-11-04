G-7 ministers back Ukraine support, are suspicious of China

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies have rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion. They expressed “unwavering commitment” for Ukraine’s defense and were suspicious of China’s increasing assertiveness. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations wrapped up two days of talks Friday asserting common positions on Ukraine, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. A year after warning Russia about consequences of invading Ukraine, the G-7 ministers endorsed further punishments for the Kremlin, including setting a price cap for Russian oil exports. They also pledged more backing for Kyiv to fund reconstruction. The meeting came as the U.S. boosted its military assistance to Ukraine by $400 million.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.