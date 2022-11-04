Palm Springs Pride kicks off Friday

Palm Springs Pride is bringing three days of entertainment to Palm Canyon Drive to celebrate and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

The event happens every year and brings in thousands of people from out of town.

Ron DeHarte, the President/CEO of Palm Springs Pride said that 70% of the people that attend the event are from out of town.

This year, they are expecting nearly 80,000 people on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival theme is "Say Gay" which DeHarte said was a way to challenge and fight extremism at the ballot box come Election Day on November 8.

There will be multiple stages for live entertainment, and a marketplace will run down Palm Canyon Drive.

This is the largest annual event hosted in Palm Springs.

Palm Canyon Drive will be closed from Baristo Road to Amado Road until 3 am on Monday morning.

This is a free event. You can find more of what's in store on the Palm Springs Pride website.