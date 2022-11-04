Tornadoes rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes have ripped through parts of Texas, flattening homes and toppling trees. Local officials in one county reported at least two dozen people were injured in the severe weather Friday. One community hit hard was Powderly, Texas, near the border with Oklahoma. Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told The Paris News newspaper that she wasn’t aware anyone had been killed but knew of injuries. Johnson called the damage heartbreaking. Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, who is the highest elected official in the county that includes Powderly, declared a disaster in the area. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management said about 50 homes had been damaged or destroyed.

