Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman. Officials in Lycoming County say a female shooting victim was reported Saturday morning in Jordan Township. State police say arriving troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle.” Police say members fired shots and the scene was secured. No officers were injured. Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. tells The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed along with the suspected gunman. No other details about the shooting or the victims were immediately released.

