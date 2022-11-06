At global summits, Biden aims to assert America’s leadership

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will aim to assert America’s global leadership during his upcoming visit to Southeast Asia for meetings with world leaders. But his seven-day trip that begins later this coming week will be shadowed by a verdict on his presidency after Tuesday’s elections. Twin foreign policy challenges have helped define Biden’s first two years in office. And Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the increasing influence of China will be on full display at two summits in Southeast Asia. Biden will attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia and a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia. Biden also will make a quick stop in Egypt for the U.N. climate conference.

By ZEKE MILLER and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

