Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Home Depot workers in Philadelphia rejected the first store-wide labor union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer Saturday night, a loss for a fledgling movement to organize at major U.S. companies. WHYY-FM reports workers voted 165 to 51 to reject forming a union to represent 274 employees at the store. The National Labor Relations Board oversaw the voting. The defeat for the Home Depot organizers could discourage activist workers who have successfully formed the first unions at big chains, including Amazon, Starbucks, Trader Joe’s and Apple, but have since suffered setbacks in getting collective bargaining off the ground or organizing more unions.

