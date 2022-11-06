Voters in Frankfurt remove city’s mayor amid corruption case

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Voters in Germany’s main financial center, Frankfurt, have removed the city’s mayor who is on trial in a corruption case. Authorities said 95.1% of those who turned out on Sunday voted to recall Peter Feldmann, a member of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats who has been mayor for 10 years. Frankfurt prosecutors in March charged Feldmann with exercising undue advantage. They alleged that his partner had earned an unreasonably high salary as the head of a daycare facility for children run by an organization that had helped raise funds during his 2018 re-election campaign, and that he had planned to “sympathetically consider” the organization’s interests in return. Feldmann denied any wrongdoing. His trial opened last month.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.