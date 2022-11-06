What to expect at this year’s USA Pickleball National Championships in Indian Wells

The 2022 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships are taking place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden until November 13.

With Pickleball gaining popularity over the pandemic, it's been named the fastest growing sport in America for the second year in a row by the Sport and Fitness Industry Association.

USA Pickleball Association CEO, Stu Upson says this tournament stands out from others because players have to qualify for this national championship competition.

The tournament at Indian Wells is hosting over 2,500 players.

Upson also adding that this tournament offers one of the largerst prize funds of $150,000.

"These are the best pickleball players in the world at all levels, all the way up to the pros, but even at the different ages," says Upson.

The grounds feature 49 individually fenced courts which includes the championship court.

Pickleball player, Scott Crandall says, "This tournament is amazing. It is by far the best venue, being able to play at Indian Wells tennis garden, it's amazing."

A group of pickleball players from San Diego traveled to the Coachella Valley to support their teammates.

Laura Miller shares what she loves about the sport, "The fast action, the excitement and the positive friendships that you make. It's just a lifelong sport."

Whether you're a pickleball lover or just curious about the sport, you can surely get a taste here.

"The pros start to play on Thursday, perhaps probably the the ultimate day is the final Sunday, where all the championship matches are played. Gold Medal matches and men's and women's singles and doubles and mixed doubles so that's a really fun day," says Upson.

