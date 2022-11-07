Fire burns abandoned Desert Hot Springs resort and spa

A fire at an abandoned and unoccupied Desert Hot Springs hotel was contained Monday morning after burning a building on the city's east side.

Cal Fire Riverside County said a two-alarm blaze broke out at 6:13 a.m. at what was the Sahara Hotel and Spa on the 66700 Block of 5th Street, two blocks east of Palm Drive.

The fire was contained at 7:06 a.m., according to Cal Fire Riverside.

Flames were visible from the building's second story.

No injuries were reported and there was no immediate word on the fire's cause.

Cal Fire said firefighters would be committed to the scene for clean-up activities for approximately two hours.