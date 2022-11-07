Group warns of rampant violence in Syria camp of IS families

RAQQA, Syria (AP) — An international aid group is warning that a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria that houses tens of thousands of women and children linked to the extremist Islamic State group is witnessing pervasive violence, exploitation and lawless. Monday’s report from Doctors Without Borders says countries that have citizens in al-Hol camp have failed to take responsibility for protecting them. Al-Hol is home to about 50,000 Syrians and Iraqis. Nearly 20,000 of them are children. A separate, heavily guarded section of the camp known as the annex holds an additional 10,000 people — 2,000 women from 57 other countries and their children, numbering about 8,000.

