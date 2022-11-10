Tow Truck driver dies while attempting to secure tractor trailer in 29 Palms

A tow truck driver was killed after a tractor-trailer he was trying to secure on the lift slid off and reversed into him.

The incident happened Tuesday at around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Two Mile Road and Oasis Avenue in Twentynine Palms.

According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, investigators determined that the man, a 42-year-old from San Bernardino, was at the location to tow a disabled tractor-trailer. As the man secured the tractor-trailer to the tow truck, the tractor slid off the tow truck's lift.

Authorities added that the tractor rolled backward and pulled the man under the tractor. The man was trapped under the tractor and dragged approximately 50 feet before being dislodged from under the tractor. The tractor-trailer came to rest in the middle of Two Mile Road.

The first arriving deputies found the man unresponsive and began life-saving measures. San Bernardino County Fire Engine 44 arrived and continued life-saving measures. Morongo Basin Ambulance responded and transported the victim to Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.