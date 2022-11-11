“They’re heroes:” Gold star families honored at Cathedral City’s annual Veterans Day ceremony

Dozens of people came together for Cathedral City’s annual Veterans Day ceremony at Desert Memorial Park Friday morning.

It was a time of remembrance, reflection, and recognition. Suzanne Young lost her Army husband, Ron Lee Young more than 50 years ago on her 21st birthday. She was one of the Gold Star Families honored at the ceremony.

"Knowing what he did, he did what he thought was right," said Young. "I just have to believe that you go when it's your time."

Ron was killed in Vietnam, leaving her with mixed emotions:

"My feelings have come and gone, you know, from being proud of him to being mad at him to missing him," said Young.

Nearly 50 people came together to pay their respects. Among them were community leaders, veterans, friends, and family. Each fallen hero was recognized with a toll of the bell.

"We're here because our country is free. And we're united. And we owe it to our veterans that have served in harm's way and served us validly and many wars," said Marine veteran and event organizer Tom Hernandez. "I'm still alive. But we had buddies that died, and remembering them, remember their face and their courage."

Because to him, they weren't just his friends and family:

"They're heroes. And we have to remember them," said Hernandez.

Working to ensure they carry on the legacy each fallen hero left behind.

"People will still remember [my husband] long after I'm gone," said Young.