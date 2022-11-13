Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:33 PM

A Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend

MGN

A Coachella man was behind bars following a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning.

The Riverside County Sherriff's Department said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and deputies responded around 1 a.m. at a neighborhood off Playa del Amor Street.

Officials said the suspect threw full beer bottles at deputies. He was arrested and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center for a few charges, including domestic violence and assault of an officer with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say the victim complained of pain in her face but refused medical treatment. No deputies were injured.

The Thermal Sheriff’s Station is asking anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact Deputy Ascencio of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-863-8990. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content