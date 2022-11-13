A Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend

A Coachella man was behind bars following a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning.

The Riverside County Sherriff's Department said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and deputies responded around 1 a.m. at a neighborhood off Playa del Amor Street.

Officials said the suspect threw full beer bottles at deputies. He was arrested and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center for a few charges, including domestic violence and assault of an officer with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say the victim complained of pain in her face but refused medical treatment. No deputies were injured.

The Thermal Sheriff’s Station is asking anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact Deputy Ascencio of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-863-8990. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.