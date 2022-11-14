Desert Showcase football game to feature 67 local seniors in DEL vs DVL showdown

The local high school football season isn't over just yet.

The Desert Showcase will be the final high school football game of the season, featuring 67 seniors from the Desert Empire and Desert Valley leagues in a cross-league competition.

Former Palm Desert football coach Pat Blackburn will coach the DEL, while Indio head coach Daniel Hayes will handle duties for the DVL.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17th at Shadow Hills high school at 7:00 p.m.

The game, more so an event, is happening in an effort to help our local high school football players with their chances of playing in college.

Event organizer Robert Acosta tells KESQ that in addition to the game, there will be information for parents, players and coaches to better assist them fully understanding the recruiting process.

Prior to the senior showcase game will be a youth all-star game that starts at 3:30 p.m. This game will feature the top 13 and 14 year-old football players in the valley.

