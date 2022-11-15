College of the Desert announces 2023 NASA NCAS Program 

College of the Desert is collaborating with NASA for the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) program. For a fourth consecutive year, College of the Desert will be hosting the program for all eligible U.S. citizens and College of the Desert students from all majors.

The free program consists of two phases. Phase I will consist of online sessions over the course of five-weeks that will take place in January and February. During these five weeks, selected College of the Desert students will learn about different NASA missions, the inner workings of the International Space Station and astrobiology.

During Phase II, students will partake in a robotics competition in which students will build a rover that is programmed to perform different tasks.

College of the Desert will be hosting a virtual information session on Friday, November 18, at 4 p.m.

The deadline to apply to this program is December 9, 2022. The application can be found here.

