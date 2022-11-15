Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two, official reports

A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.

A Polish government spokesman did not immediately confirm the information, but said leaders were meeting on "crisis situation."

A Polish government spokesman did not immediately confirm the information, but said leaders were meeting on "crisis situation."

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed.

A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy shook his fist and declared: “We will survive everything.”

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information from a senior U.S. intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation. But Mueller said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.”

Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

Neighboring Moldova was also affected. It reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.