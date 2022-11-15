Firefighters contain blaze that damaged two businesses on El Paseo

A late Tuesday afternoon fire on El Paseo has damaged at least two businesses on the popular shopping street in Palm Desert. According to Cal Fire, the three-alarm blaze sparked up just after 3:00 pm. The fire was located on the 2nd floor of a building housing several businesses, on the 73-300 block of El Paseo.

#PaseoIC [UPDATE}: Fire was contained at 4:30p.m. Firefighters will remain on-scene for several hours for salvage and overhaul. pic.twitter.com/sfOu9t1ES6 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) November 16, 2022

El Paseo is closed between Lupine Way and Sage Lane as of 3:54pm. Drivers and pedestrians were being urged to steer clear of the incident.

Both Palm Springs and Cathedral City Fire Departments were called in to assist with the blaze. No word on the cause at this hour, and there are no injuries to report.

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the fire as more information continues to come in.