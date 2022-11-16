Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 9:20 AM

Several people found dead in Phoenix home; possible gas leak

PHOENIX (AP) — Several people were found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday after a possible gas leak, authorities said.

City police, firefighters and hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a house around 8 a.m.

Police and firefighters reported finding victims inside the home, but there was no immediate word on how many people died.

Television station video from the scene shows a propane tank in a large taped-off area around the home and multiple emergency response vehicles in the neighborhood.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content