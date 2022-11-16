Skip to Content
Vehicle, vegetation fire in Thermal grows to 15 acres

A vehicle fire that spread into vegetation Wednesday morning in Thermal has grown to 15 acres, authorities announced.

The fire was first reported at 10:22 a.m. in the area of Avenue 72 and Buchanan Street.

An hour later, Cal Fire said a vehicle and two acres of vegetation were burning. By 1:30 p.m., the fire was at 15 acres.

Cal Fire initially said there was no threat to any structures or injuries reported.

