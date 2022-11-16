Vehicle, vegetation fire in Thermal grows to 15 acres
A vehicle fire that spread into vegetation Wednesday morning in Thermal has grown to 15 acres, authorities announced.
The fire was first reported at 10:22 a.m. in the area of Avenue 72 and Buchanan Street.
An hour later, Cal Fire said a vehicle and two acres of vegetation were burning. By 1:30 p.m., the fire was at 15 acres.
Cal Fire initially said there was no threat to any structures or injuries reported.
