Chandi Group USA launches special campaign benefitting Martha’s Village & Kitchen

Chandi Group USA is doing its part to Stomp Out Hunger this holiday season by offering a coupon for a FREE soft drink (with any purchase) for each $1 donation made to Martha's Village & Kitchen at any of its participating gas stations and quick-service restaurants.

With every $1 donation, participants will also receive a “pin-up” to personalize and place on display at participating locations.

The campaign runs through Nov. 30 but coupons expire after Dec. 31.

The campaign is taking place at participating Chandi Group USA locations:

Arco/AMPM 90480 66th Avenue, Mecca 52138 Harrison Street Coachella 48055 Grapefruit Boulevard, Coachella 82338 Highway 111, Indio 41910 Jackson Street, Indio 42334 Jefferson Street, Indio 44333 Golf Center Parkway Indio 74950 Gerald Ford Drive, Palm Desert 27900 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City 31350 Bob Hope Drive, Cathedral City 67625 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City 1717 E. Vista Chino, Palm Springs 20000 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Desert Hot Springs



Circle K 81965 Indio Boulevard, Indio,



Del Taco 52119 Harrison Street, Coachella 90488 66th Avenue, Mecca 42280 Jefferson Street, Indio



Dairy Queen 69050 Vista Chino, Cathedral City 81977 Indio Boulevard, Indio



Burger King 48079 Grapefruit Boulevard, Coachella



Martha’s Village & Kitchen is one of the largest providers of homeless and impoverished services in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County with over 8,000 people in need passing through its doors yearly. To learn more about the organization, visit: https://marthasvillage.org/