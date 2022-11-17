Skip to Content
News
By
today at 5:53 PM
Published 5:48 PM

Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works

City officials of Desert Hot Springs have approved $15 million for the construction of a new fire station on Hacienda avenue.

It will also fund other projects like a new public safety campus on Pierson boulevard -- and upgrades to fire station 37 and tenant improvements to expand the senior center.

"It's a long time overdue," said Eric Pontius. "And we're really excited to see it coming". Eric Pontius is the owner of Bar One Catering.  He arrived twenty years ago and said many facilities were not in the city of Desert Hot Springs.

The Mayor of Desert Hot Springs made it clear that projects like the public safety campus promised over the years will start construction as soon as next year.

"Really going to focus on the new fire station, and the new public safety campus, and what those will bring for the city of desert hot springs and how that will enhance our public safety," said Scott Matas, Mayor of Desert Hot Springs.

"We have our general fund balance over $13 million," said Mayor Matas. "And the tax revenues are written the reserves are strong, the city of Desert Hot Springs and I don't need to speak to that anymore. We continue to try to convince people it's the truth, it's on paper is a fact. City of Desert Hot Springs is financially stable"

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content