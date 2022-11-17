Rancho Mirage High School placed on ‘brief lockdown’ due to individual student issue

Students at Rancho Mirage High School were temporarily confined to their classrooms after what staff called a situation involving an individual student's safety.

PSUSD spokesperson Joan Boiko told News Channel 3 shortly before 12:30 p.m. that the "brief lockdown" was lifted.

PSUSD sent out an email to parents and guardians notifying them of what happened:

Dear Parents and Guardians – We wanted to inform you of a situation that happened around 12pm today. The students were briefly contained in classrooms so that school personnel and the fire department could respond to a situation involving an individual student's safety. At no time were any other students or staff at risk or involved. Our priority was to keep students in their classes so that our team could work with the student. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and support during this incident. There are no further details to provide. If any students need support now or in the future, please have them reach out to their counselor or use the link to our district mental health supports. https://www.psusd.us/Page/7763 Thank you. Dr. Haga, Principal

