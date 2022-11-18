Thanksgiving dinner to cost more this year due to inflation, tips to save

Your Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost you more this year.

Thanksgiving shopper Victoria Hiraoka is hosting her family's holiday feast this year but plans to keep things simple.

"Just stick with the basics like don't go overboard," said Hiraoka. "The more over the top you get, the more that price is going to double and triple and, you know, you spent your whole savings on one day."

According to the Farm Bureau's annual survey, the average cost of this year's classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 is $64.05 or less than $6.50 per person. It is a $10.74 or 20% increase from last year's average of $53.31.

The Bureau said various typical Thanksgiving foods will be costing more this year. Everything from turkey and cranberries to different vegetables and rolls.

2022 Farm Bureau Survey

"General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year's Thanksgiving dinner," said AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan. "Other contributing factors to the increased cost for the meal include supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine."

Shopper Arlina Montez still plans to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday despite the high prices.

"It's a little tough for us senior citizens, because we're on a fixed income," said Montez. "[The prices] are a little higher. But I mean, it's thanksgiving, we have to get together."

Here are some saving tips local shoppers are sticking to:

Use a list to avoid overspend on extra items

Plan to use leftovers to offset the next week's food budget

Split costs with family members

Buy in bulk

Ruby Ramirez is the supporting operator at the grocery outlet near Old Town La Quinta. She said their Thanksgiving food items have stayed about the same price as last year since the store buys products in bulk.

"We don't always have everything that you're looking for, but always shop us first so that way you can get those good deals," said Ramirez.

Another way you could save money and time too Vons and Albertsons are offering savings if you order online and pick up your order.

Despite the rising costs, some shoppers remind themselves the real reason behind the Thanksgiving celebration.

"They're just there to be with each other. They're not gonna remember the meal as much as just the time with you anyway," said Hiraoka.