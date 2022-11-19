Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:09 PM
Published 5:37 PM

Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon

MGN

Two people were killed when a car crashed with a semi-truck on I-10 westbound in San Bernardino Saturday morning.

Riverside County Fire Authority reported the crash happened east of Main Street in Cabazon at 1:39 a.m.

California Highway Patrol said a Lexus ES 350 was driving within the construction zone and crashed with the rear of a tank trailer. Both the driver and the passenger of the Lexus died in the crash. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The driver of the Lexus was a female with no further identification available while the passenger was a 38-year-old male from Beaumont.

CHP officials said they have yet to rule out drugs and alcohol as a factor in the incident.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on the incident.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content