Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon

Two people were killed when a car crashed with a semi-truck on I-10 westbound in San Bernardino Saturday morning.

Riverside County Fire Authority reported the crash happened east of Main Street in Cabazon at 1:39 a.m.

California Highway Patrol said a Lexus ES 350 was driving within the construction zone and crashed with the rear of a tank trailer. Both the driver and the passenger of the Lexus died in the crash. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The driver of the Lexus was a female with no further identification available while the passenger was a 38-year-old male from Beaumont.

CHP officials said they have yet to rule out drugs and alcohol as a factor in the incident.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on the incident.