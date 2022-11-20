Transgender day of remembrance was held at Palm Springs city hall

The Transgender Health and Wellness Center hosted its annual Transgender Day of Remembrance on the Palm Springs City Hall Steps.

This day is a recognition of the first transgender day of remembrance, which was held in 1999.

"We did this in response to a horrific murder of a transgender woman," said Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton. "And it was important for the community to come out and stand up and make sure that she was not forgotten that she did not go unmoored.

Locals gather together for a moment of silence for the "38 Transpeople who were reported murdered this year" said a Transgender Health and Wellness spokesperson.

"And, unfortunately, we've had to do this, again and again, every year since because so many within our community have lost their life," said Mayor Middleton. "Tonight is a particularly poignant evening, less than 24 hours that go, a madman burst into a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, shot and killed five people. And but for the bravery, and the sacrifice of the patrons, at Club Q many, many more would have lost their lives."

The Palm Springs Chief of Police came out to secure the are and make sure that the community knew they were in solidarity with the LGBTQ community. "It's important for the community know that the police department stands with all members of our community, and that we support freedom here in Palm Springs, and that people can celebrate love life and happiness without fear and intimidation," said Chief Andrew Mills.